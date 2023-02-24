AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 901.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

T traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,022,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,213,785. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.