Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $28.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.