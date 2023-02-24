Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.260-1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $28.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,382. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.82. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

