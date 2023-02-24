Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.98-7.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.36-5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $28.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,888,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.82. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

