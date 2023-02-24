Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,827,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 6.9% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.44% of Automatic Data Processing worth $413,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $220.22. The stock had a trading volume of 695,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,457. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

