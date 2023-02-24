Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.15. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 351,945 shares changing hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

