Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avanos Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

AVNS stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,627,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

