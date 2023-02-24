Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 201,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,868. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

