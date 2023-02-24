B. Riley Raises IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $19.00

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 8.9 %

IVERIC bio stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $349,986.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,165. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.