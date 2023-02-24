B. Riley Raises IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $19.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Up 8.9 %

IVERIC bio stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $349,986.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,165. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.