B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 9,717,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,668. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

