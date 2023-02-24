Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. The company had a trading volume of 277,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,285. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.81.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

