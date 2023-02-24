Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in NU were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,796,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.09. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NU (NYSE:NU)

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.