Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in NU were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,796,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.09. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

