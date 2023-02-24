Badger DAO (BADGER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.65 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00014851 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $67.59 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,682 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

