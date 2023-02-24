Badger DAO Market Cap Achieves $65.10 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00014751 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $65.10 million and $10.81 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,682 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

