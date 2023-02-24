Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.