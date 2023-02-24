Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Baidu worth $34,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.58. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.