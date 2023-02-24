Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,542,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 4,486,894 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.
Banco Santander Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
