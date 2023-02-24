Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,542,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 4,486,894 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,553,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after buying an additional 1,732,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

