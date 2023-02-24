Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from $7.60 to $9.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

BKRIF stock opened at C$10.24 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.90.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

