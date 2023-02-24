Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Guardian Capital LP’s Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,733,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 8.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $240,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

NYSE:BMO traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,396. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

