Bapcor Limited (BAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other Bapcor news, insider James Todd bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.35 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of A$47,625.00 ($32,844.83). 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

