Barclays Boosts Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 800

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 715 ($8.61) to GBX 800 ($9.63) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($6.98) to GBX 610 ($7.35) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

