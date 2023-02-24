Barclays Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $31.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 182,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,819 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

