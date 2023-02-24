Barclays Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $31.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

