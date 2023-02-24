Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 11,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 27,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Institutional Trading of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,807.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.