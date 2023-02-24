Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $48.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $50.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile



Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

