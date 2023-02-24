Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,249 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 242,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 128,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 256,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,187. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

