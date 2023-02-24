Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter worth about $893,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 82,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,188. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Cowen upped their price objective on Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.