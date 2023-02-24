Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 67,100 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Unum Group comprises 1.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,841,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Unum Group stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

