Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Amundi increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 1,477,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,683. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

