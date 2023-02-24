Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 150,190 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150,190 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy comprises about 3.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vermilion Energy worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 384,749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 522.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VET stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 394,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.22.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

