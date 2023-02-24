Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,600 iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,257. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.