Barometer Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:ITA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.15. 658,742 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

