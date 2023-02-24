Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 94,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000. T-Mobile US accounts for 5.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $144.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

