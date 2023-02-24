Barrington Research Weighs in on Copart, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Copart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

CPRT stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

