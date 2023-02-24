Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €57.00 by Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($60.64) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Basf Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €52.17 ($55.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1 year high of €66.15 ($70.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.84 and its 200-day moving average is €46.80.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

