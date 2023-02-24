Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.