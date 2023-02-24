Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.41.

BBWI stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,843. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

