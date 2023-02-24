Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Raised to $21.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.47. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

