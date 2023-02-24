Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,877. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

