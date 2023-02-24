Belden Inc. (BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 6th

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,077 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

