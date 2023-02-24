Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Tops $3.11 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $151.80 million and $3.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.75 or 0.06876721 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00027469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

