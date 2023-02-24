Berenberg Bank Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €28.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of FNTN opened at €23.49 ($24.99) on Tuesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($35.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.23.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

