BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.78 and last traded at C$12.81. 1,450,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 964,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.
BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.56.
