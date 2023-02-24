Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 8.4 %

BYND traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,079,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,025. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.