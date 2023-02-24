Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $19.55. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 6,790,582 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

