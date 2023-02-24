Biconomy (BICO) Trading 18.8% Higher This Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $222.81 million and approximately $26.47 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

