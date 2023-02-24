BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BigCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

