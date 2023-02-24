Bitcoin Gold Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.12 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $301.51 million and $10.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.22 or 0.00074238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00194327 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

