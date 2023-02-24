Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $309.89 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $17.69 or 0.00073993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $309.89 million and $10.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00200150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.