BitDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.21 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $9.21 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00427040 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.14 or 0.28287930 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

